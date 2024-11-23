 Suhana Khan Wishes Rumoured Boyfriend Agastya Nanda, Playfully Pulls His Ear In Unseen PHOTO
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSuhana Khan Wishes Rumoured Boyfriend Agastya Nanda, Playfully Pulls His Ear In Unseen PHOTO

Suhana Khan Wishes Rumoured Boyfriend Agastya Nanda, Playfully Pulls His Ear In Unseen PHOTO

Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, penned a sweet birthday wish for her 'The Archies' co-star Agastya Nanda. Taking to Instagram Story, Suhana posted a picture showcasing her and Agastya in a goofy mood. Suhana could be seen pulling Agastya's ear. Suhana and Agastya are rumoured to be dating each other. However, they have not disclosed anything about their bond.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, November 23, 2024, 03:54 PM IST
article-image

Actor Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, penned a sweet birthday wish for her 'The Archies' co-star Agastya Nanda.

Taking to Instagram Story, Suhana posted a picture showcasing her and Agastya in a goofy mood. Suhana could be seen pulling Agastya's ear. Suhana looks gorgeous in a black tube dress, while Agastya is seen in a black shirt and a white jacket.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Happy birthday." Suhana and Agastya are rumoured to be dating each other. However, they have not disclosed anything about their bond.

Read Also
Rumoured Couple Suhana Khan & Agastya Nanda Spotted Together In London; Video Goes Viral
article-image

Agastya's sister and entrepreneur Navya Naveli Nanda also posted a special birthday message for him. She shared a collage of their pictures together. The first one was a childhood picture in which Navya held her brother in her lap. The other picture shows the brother and sister recreating the same pose from their childhood.

FPJ Shorts
Suhana Khan Wishes Rumoured Boyfriend Agastya Nanda, Playfully Pulls His Ear In Unseen PHOTO
Suhana Khan Wishes Rumoured Boyfriend Agastya Nanda, Playfully Pulls His Ear In Unseen PHOTO
Mumbra-Kalwa Assembly Election Results 2024: NCP (SP)'s Jitendra Awhad Clinches 4th Consecutive Victory, Defeats Najeeb Mulla Of NCP (AP) By 96,228 Votes
Mumbra-Kalwa Assembly Election Results 2024: NCP (SP)'s Jitendra Awhad Clinches 4th Consecutive Victory, Defeats Najeeb Mulla Of NCP (AP) By 96,228 Votes
'May Not Have A Scar': Kashmera Shah Gives Health Update After Recent Fatal Accident
'May Not Have A Scar': Kashmera Shah Gives Health Update After Recent Fatal Accident
Jailer Actor Vinayakan Creates Ruckus in Goa, VIDEO Of Spat With Shopkeeper Goes Viral; Netizens React
Jailer Actor Vinayakan Creates Ruckus in Goa, VIDEO Of Spat With Shopkeeper Goes Viral; Netizens React

"Happy birthday Jr! (red heart emoji) I love you," she captioned the post.

Agastya is the grandson of veteran actors Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan. He made his acting debut last year with Zoya Akhtar's directorial 'The Archies'.

Read Also
The Archies Review: Zoya Akhtar Brings The Perfect Christmas Movie Date That Is Contemporary And...
article-image

In the coming months, he will be seen in the film 'Ikkis', which also stars legendary actor Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat.

"Ikkis" is touted to be a war drama based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. He was awarded Param Vir Chakra posthumously and lived an exemplary life.

Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the film will release in 2025. It is being made under Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.

Read Also
Director’s Cut: 'Agastya Nanda Didn't Want To Act But We Tested Him For The Archies', Says Zoya...
article-image

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Suhana Khan Wishes Rumoured Boyfriend Agastya Nanda, Playfully Pulls His Ear In Unseen PHOTO

Suhana Khan Wishes Rumoured Boyfriend Agastya Nanda, Playfully Pulls His Ear In Unseen PHOTO

'May Not Have A Scar': Kashmera Shah Gives Health Update After Recent Fatal Accident

'May Not Have A Scar': Kashmera Shah Gives Health Update After Recent Fatal Accident

Jailer Actor Vinayakan Creates Ruckus in Goa, VIDEO Of Spat With Shopkeeper Goes Viral; Netizens...

Jailer Actor Vinayakan Creates Ruckus in Goa, VIDEO Of Spat With Shopkeeper Goes Viral; Netizens...

Bigg Boss 18: 'Aap Hamesha Se Fighter Rahi Ho,' Says Salman Khan To Hina Khan, Actress Gets Teary...

Bigg Boss 18: 'Aap Hamesha Se Fighter Rahi Ho,' Says Salman Khan To Hina Khan, Actress Gets Teary...

'Punishment For Not Keeping Swara Bhasker In Hijab': Elvish Yadav's Racist Remark Against Fahad...

'Punishment For Not Keeping Swara Bhasker In Hijab': Elvish Yadav's Racist Remark Against Fahad...