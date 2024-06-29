Rumoured Couple Suhana Khan & Agastya Nanda Spotted Together In London; Video Goes Viral

Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda have been in the news lately for their dating rumours. Now, the two were spotted partying in London and many pictures and videos of the same have surfaced on social media.

The duo made their acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, and their dating rumours started post the film's release.

Suhana And Agastya's Viral Video

In the now-viral video, the two can be seen dancing and talking to each other during a party in what looks like a nightclub in London. Reportedly, it is stated that they were at Vedant Mahajan’s birthday bash and Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgan also joined the bash.

So apparently Khans fam is still in London. Suhana from last night #SuhanaKhan pic.twitter.com/eyDcEBPdQ1 — •Just• | viciouslady (@jviciouslady) June 27, 2024

Suhana is the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. On the other hand, Agastya Nanda, is a grandson of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan.

Suhana and Agastya have never acknowledged the relationship rumours. They are frequently spotted in several gatherings and parties.

Suhana often shares pictures and videos on Instagram. Recently, she dropped several images of herself channelling her inner Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The actress donned a stunning short denim dress paired with a trench.

Last month, she also posted some photos from the streets of Italy. In May-end, she and her family attended the Ambani cruise bash.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suhana will be next seen in the film King with Shah Rukh Khan. The film will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh. As per the reports, the budget of the film is Rs 200 crore. Reportedly, The King will feature Shah Rukh as a mentor to Suhana’s character and is going to be in the same zone as the 1994 acclaimed actioner Leon.

Agastya is all set for his big-screen debut. He will portray the lead role in Sriram Raghavan’s Ekkis. Ekkis is the biopic of 1971 war hero, Arun Khetarpal. It is backed by Dinesh Vijan.