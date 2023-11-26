Shah Rukh Khan Pays Respects To 26/11 Martyrs At The Gateway Of India: WATCH VIDEO

On November 26, 2023, it has been 15 years since Mumbai suffered a series of terrorist attacks in key locations of South Mumbai, resulting in the loss of 166 lives and injuries to 300 people. The city was infiltrated by 10 terrorists from Pakistan associated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit. This incident stands as one of the most devastating tragedies in recent history, comparable to the 9/11 Twin Tower attacks in New York in 2001.

In tribute to the countless lives sacrificed for the nation, the Global Peace Honours event was organized at the Gateway of India by the Divyaj Foundation, led by Amruta Fadnavis. The gathering was attended by notable personalities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Sharad Kelkar, Manisha Koirala, and Tiger Shroff. Shah Rukh Khan made a stylish entrance in a classic three-piece suit, displaying his dapper charm. During the event, he engaged in conversations with Sharad Kelkar, demonstrating respect for equally gifted colleague. Fans on social media are applauding SRK for his politeness and humility.

Set against the majestic backdrop of the Gateway of India, the event drew the attendance of numerous figures from the realms of film, politics, business, and sports. Their collective purpose was to reaffirm the messages of peace, unity, empathy, and brotherhood. Despite unanticipated November rain and thunderstorms, thousands assembled to pay homage to the selfless and unconditional sacrifices made by our heroes. The events of 26/11 took the lives of several decorated individuals in uniform and numerous frontline warriors who bravely faced dire circumstances to ensure Mumbai's resilience in the global fight against terrorism.

Addressing the gathering, Fadnavis conveyed, “Global Peace Honours is our way of acknowledging the selflessness and bravery of those who stood strong for peace and also the resilience of Mumbai which kept us together.”