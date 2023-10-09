Shah Rukh Khan Gets Y+ Security Following Several Death Threats After Pathaan Controversy |

Mumbai: Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan has been given Y+ security by the Maharashtra state government. The state police, through wireless communication, has directed all the commissionerates and districts of Maharashtra to provide this category of security to the actor wherever he travels, to ensure his safety and prevent any untoward situation.

According to a reliable source, a committee examined his security cover and evaluated the threat perception, following which it has ordered the state police to provide Y+ security for the actor. Khan’s recently released films, ‘Jawan’ and ‘Pathan,’ have proven to be superhits.

Y+ Security Provided Over Recent Controveries

When ‘Pathaan’ was released, there was a controversy over the song ‘Besharam Rang’. Right-wing organisations had objected to Deepika Padukone’s sporting a saffron-coloured bikini in the sequence, which was dubbed as ‘Besharam Rang’.

After this, the actor received several death threats from various right-wing organisations. According to police sources, Khan will be protected by six trained commandos of the VIP security section of the state police. Four armed police officers are already stationed in his house. The committee has sought escort-level security for Shah Rukh on a payment basis, in view of the recent imminent and potential threats to him.

Security Provided To Other Bollywood Celebs

There was a time when Mumbai Police provided security to celebrities from the film industry because of threats from the underworld, but now, such threats have diminished. Other filmstars who have security include Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan (Y+), while Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher have been provided X-level security.