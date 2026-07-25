 Shah Rukh Khan Enjoys Family Time In London; PHOTOS Go Viral Amid Criticism Over His Silence On Students' Protest
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Shah Rukh Khan Enjoys Family Time In London; PHOTOS Go Viral Amid Criticism Over His Silence On Students' Protest

Shah Rukh Khan was spotted enjoying a family outing in London with Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan during a break from filming King. The viral photos triggered online discussion, as some users questioned why the actor has not commented on the ongoing student protests while several Bollywood stars have.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, July 25, 2026, 12:52 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan Enjoys Family Time In London; PHOTOS Go Viral Amid Criticism Over His Silence On Students' Protest
SRK's London family pics spark debate over protest silence | Photo Via X

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is currently spending quality time with his family in London, taking a brief break from the shooting schedule of his upcoming film King. The 60-year-old actor was spotted enjoying a relaxed outing with his wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan, with pictures from their London visit going viral on social media.

SRK's London Family Pics Spark Debate Over Protest Silence

The viral photos show Shah Rukh, Gauri, and Suhana walking on the streets of London and enjoying family moments away from the spotlight. However, the pictures have sparked discussions amid criticism over his silence on the ongoing students' protest.

Click here for CJP Jantar Mantar Protest LIVE updates

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Some social media users have questioned why the actor has not publicly addressed the issue, especially as several other celebrities have shared their views.

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday, Naseeruddin Shah, Dia Mirza, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Sara Ali Khan, Alaya F, Raveena Tandon, Bhumi Pednekar, Preity Zinta and Salman Khan, among others, have spoken about the matter.

Salman Khan has shared multiple posts expressing support for the students and also urged activist Sonam Wangchuk to prioritise his health during his hunger strike.

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While Shah Rukh Khan has remained silent on the controversy so far, his London family outing has become a topic of discussion among social media users. The actor has not issued any statement regarding the criticism or the ongoing debate.

Work Front

The actor is set to star next in King, alongside his daughter Suhana Khan, marking her first theatrical release after her acting debut in the Netflix film The Archies.

King also features an impressive ensemble cast, including Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Raghav Juyal and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is scheduled for a Christmas 2026 release.

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