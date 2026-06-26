'Yeh Sab Akele Mein...' Shah Rukh Khan's Reaction Goes Viral After Female Fan Says 'I Love You More Than My Husband' At Mangaluru Event

Fan Says 'I Love You More Than My Husband'; SRK Reacts | Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan arrived in Mangaluru for a special event hosted by Rohan Corporation on June 25, where his presence quickly became a social media sensation. From his arrival at the airport to his appearance at the event venue, several videos featuring the actor have gone viral online, capturing the excitement of fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the star.

SRK's Reply To Fan's 'Love You More Than My Husband' Remark Viral

At the event, Shah Rukh was seen interacting with the audience and even dancing to some of his popular songs, further energising the crowd. One particular video that has gone viral shows a female fan openly expressing her admiration for Shah Rukh, stating that she loves him more than her husband. The comment immediately caught the actor’s attention, prompting a witty and humorous reaction from him.

Flashing his trademark smile, burst into laughter and quipped, "Yeh sab akele mein batana chahiye na."

Check out the viral video:

A female fan to SRK ‘love you Shahrukh more than my husband’ and the reply she got by SRK ♥️ pic.twitter.com/dJ8i34oUQG — Aman 🇵🇱 (@DonajCR7) June 25, 2026

Further, he added, "I know it is a matter of speech and I understand your feelings, and I am sure your husband does too. I love you all. I love your husband. I love your family. Thank you so much."

Shah Rukh Khan Reveals What He'd Be If Not an Actor

Another video showed Shah Rukh responding to a fan’s question about what profession he would have chosen if he hadn’t become an actor, to which the actor said, "I would have been very happy to be in a city like Mangalore for sure. I would have become a teacher. I think I would be in St Aloysius School, or Sharda Vidyalaya or I would be in Mt. Carmel school."

King Shah Rukh Khan performing in Tujhe Dekha Toh Ye Jana Sanam at Rohan Corporation event in Mangalore 😍 @iamsrk#ShahRukhKhan #SRK #DDLJ #Mangalore #TeamShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/QoxZpdSnBP — Team Shah Rukh Khan Fan Club (@teamsrkfc) June 25, 2026

Work Front

The actor is set to star next in King, alongside his daughter Suhana Khan, marking her first theatrical release after her acting debut in the Netflix film The Archies.

King also features an impressive ensemble cast, including Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Raghav Juyal and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is scheduled for a Christmas 2026 release.