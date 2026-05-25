Ranveer Singh's Cameo In Shah Rukh Khan Starrer King? Here's What We Know

Shah Rukh Khan / Ranveer Singh | Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan starrer King is one of the most-awaited films of the year. The movie also stars actors like Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Suhana Khan, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor, and many more. The cast of the film is already amazing, but now, one more actor has reportedly been roped in for a cameo in the Siddharth Anand directorial.

According to Always Bollywood, Ranveer Singh will be seen in a cameo in the film. Reportedly, the actor portrays a mysterious character connected to SRK in the film, who hands over a confidential letter to Suhana, which helps her to go towards the next safe location while escaping the villains.

#Exclusive 🚨



A surprise appearance loading in #King 🔔 , #RanveerSingh to feature in a brief yet crucial cameo alongside #ShahRukhKhan, #DeepikaPadukone & #SuhanaKhan ✅



Sources reveal that Ranveer plays a mysterious messenger guy connected to #SRK, who hands over a… pic.twitter.com/Ml38PFNDwP — Always Bollywood (@AlwaysBollywood) May 25, 2026

While there's no confirmation about Ranveer's cameo in the film, a couple of weeks ago, a picture of a guy standing with a child on the sets of King had gone viral on social media. Netizens claimed that the picture was of Ranveer and Dua. So, the Dhurandhar actor was apparently on the sets of King.

King Leaks

Meanwhile, King has been making it to the headlines for the wrong reasons. Pictures and videos from the sets of the movie were leaked a few weeks ago. Director Siddharth Anand had requested fans not to share the leaked content on social media and wait to experience the film on the big screens.

He had tweeted, "Request to all the fans please do not post or circulate any leaked multimedia from the sets of King. The team is working round the clock to ensure the best cinematic experience for everyone, let us wait for the surprise on the big screen and for the assets to be revealed as the team of King originally intends to. Thank you for your love, support and cooperation (sic)."

King Release Date

King is slated to hit the big screens on December 24, 2026.