Shah Rukh Khan Grooves To Pathaan & DDLJ Songs, Strikes His Signature Pose At Mangaluru Event; Inside Videos Go Viral

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan left fans thrilled during his recent visit to Mangalore, where he attended a special event hosted by Rohan Corporation. Videos from the event have now gone viral on social media, showing the superstar interacting with fans and dancing to some of his most iconic songs.

The actor, fondly known as King Khan, received a grand welcome upon arriving in the city on Thursday (June 25). Thousands of fans gathered outside the airport hoping to catch a glimpse of the Bollywood superstar.

Amid loud cheers and chants, Shah Rukh briefly acknowledged the crowd before leaving the airport. Surrounded by his security team, the actor waved to fans, who erupted in excitement as soon as they saw him.

Surprise #King visit 🔔#SRK arrives in Mangaluru for 'An Evening with #ShahRukhKhan event. ✅



Coastal Karnataka witnessed an unprecedented wave of excitement this afternoon as Bollywood’s Baadshah, Shah Rukh Khan, touched down in Mangaluru. The actor arrived at the airport for… pic.twitter.com/YgvZoYDe7X — Always Bollywood (@AlwaysBollywood) June 25, 2026

Given the massive turnout, authorities put extensive security measures in place. Police personnel, along with private security teams, were deployed to manage the crowd and ensure smooth movement at the airport and event venue.

Later, at the special event, Shah Rukh captivated the audience with his charm and energy. Several videos circulating online show the actor addressing the gathering and expressing gratitude for the love and support he continues to receive from fans across the country.

King Shah Rukh Khan performing in Tujhe Dekha Toh Ye Jana Sanam at Rohan Corporation event in Mangalore 😍 @iamsrk#ShahRukhKhan #SRK #DDLJ #Mangalore #TeamShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/QoxZpdSnBP — Team Shah Rukh Khan Fan Club (@teamsrkfc) June 25, 2026

The highlight of the evening came when the superstar took to the stage and performed to some of his most-loved songs. Responding to enthusiastic requests from the audience, Shah Rukh grooved to Jhoome Jo Pathaan from his 2023 blockbuster Pathaan and also revisited songs from his iconic romantic classic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

The clips spread across social media, with fans praising the actor's energy and stage presence. Many called it a memorable moment for those who attended the event, while others expressed excitement after watching the viral videos online.

Shah Rukh's appearance in Mangalore comes shortly after he attended the pre-wedding celebrations of politician Supriya Sule's daughter, Revati Sule, and Sarang Lakhani, the son of BJP leader Arun Lakhani.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shah Rukh is gearing up for the release of King. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action drama also stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles. King is scheduled to hit theatres on December 24, 2026.