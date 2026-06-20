Shah Rukh Khan Dances To Koi Mil Gaya From Kuch Kuch Hota Hai At Supriya Sule's Daughter's Sangeet Ceremony; Video Goes Viral - Watch

Shah Rukh Khan Dances At Supriya Sule's Daughter's Wedding | Instagram

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule's daughter, Revati, is getting married on Saturday to Sarang Lakhani, a businessman. A video from their sangeet ceremony has gone viral on social media, in which superstar Shah Rukh Khan is seen dancing.

The actor is dancing to his famous song Koi Mil Gaya from the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The video was shared by singer Rahul Vaidya on Instagram, who was also performing at the sangeet. He captioned the video, "King Khan graced our stage last night! What a night for Revati and Sarang (sic)." Watch the video below...

Fans of Shah Rukh Khan are quite happy to see him dancing, and they are going gaga over his charm. Clearly, not just in movies, SRK knows how to win hearts in real life as well. His sweet gesture towards the bride and groom has also grabbed everyone's attention.

Shah Rukh Khan Upcoming Movies

Meanwhile, the actor is currently busy with the shooting of King, which is directed by Siddharth Anand. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Suhana Khan, Arshad Warsi, Abhay Verma, Anil Kapoor, and more actors.

King Release Date

The movie is slated to release on December 24, 2026, during the Christmas weekend. King is expected to take the box office by storm, as fans of SRK will get to watch him on the big screen after a gap of three years.

Shah Rukh Khan's Exit From Jailer 2

According to reports, SRK was supposed to do a cameo in Rajinikanth's Jailer 2. But due to his busy schedule for King, he opted out of the Tamil movie. Reportedly, Hrithik Roshan has been roped in for the cameo. However, there is no official confirmation about it.

Jailer 2 is slated to release this year, but the official release date has not yet been announced.