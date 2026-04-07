Shah Rukh Khan Declines Cameo In Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 To Focus On King: Report

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan will not be making a cameo appearance in Jailer 2, the upcoming sequel starring Rajinikanth. The actor has reportedly decided to focus entirely on his next film, King.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the makers of Jailer 2 had approached Shah Rukh for a brief appearance that would require a five-day shoot. While the actor was open to the idea initially, he eventually chose not to take up the role as he wants to keep his on-screen presence exclusive ahead of the release of King.

A source explained to the news portal, “The makers were keen to have Shah Rukh Khan onboard for a 5-day cameo, and he was absolutely open to the idea. However, his current focus remains firmly on King, which holds immense importance for him, especially as it marks his daughter Suhana Khan’s big-screen launch. In a respectful conversation with the team, SRK expressed his willingness to do the cameo while requesting that the release of Jailer could be aligned post King, as he wanted his appearance to remain exclusive to that film. He has a certain look in King, and he doesn’t want to have the same in any other film before.”

Despite stepping away from the cameo, the actor reportedly continues to hold great admiration for Rajinikanth and is open to working with him in the future.

“The makers were looking at an August release, ahead of King in December, and given the differing timelines, both parties mutually and amicably decided to part ways on this cameo. Shah Rukh Khan has also personally spoken to Rajinikanth and conveyed his admiration, assuring him that he would be happy to collaborate, be it a cameo or a full-fledged role at a more suitable time in the future,” the source added.

The makers of Jailer 2 had initially planned a five-day shoot in April. However, due to scheduling conflicts and the timeline of King, the collaboration did not materialise. The team is now reportedly exploring other options for the cameo role.

King is co-written and directed by Siddharth Anand and features a large ensemble cast including Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and Arshad Warsi. The film is slated for a theatrical release in December 2026.

Meanwhile, Jailer 2, written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, is nearing completion. Rajinikanth had confirmed in April 2026 that the film’s shooting is almost finished and it is currently in the final stages of post-production.