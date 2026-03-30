Shah Rukh Khan's King Dubai Schedule Cancelled Due To US-Iran War; Anil Kapoor-Suhana Khan To Shoot Action Sequence In Mumbai: Report

King Dubai Schedule Cancelled? | Instagram

Siddharth Anand's King, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, is one of the most-awaited films of the year. The movie is currently in production, and the shooting of King was supposed to take place in Dubai. Anil Kapoor and Suhana Khan, who play pivotal roles in the film, were supposed to shoot in the desert there. However, according to a report in Mid-Day, the schedule has been cancelled due to the US-Iran war.

A source told the tabloid, "The team had procured the necessary permissions to shoot in the emirate. It was supposed to be a week-long schedule from April 9. But given the dynamic situation in the region, the makers decided not to take any risk with the cast and crew's safety."

King Shoot To Happen In Mumbai

According to the report, now the makers have built a set at a studio in Mumbai's Vile Parle. The source said, "They've gone all out to match the scale that Siddharth envisioned for the set-piece. In fact, this gives them more control over action beats and lighting. The sequence begins with a chase, resulting in an intense combat."

King Cast

King has a huge star cast. Apart from SRK, Suhana and Anil, the movie also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Saurabh Shukla, Abhay Verma, and Raghav Juyal.

King Release Date

A couple of months ago, the makers of King shared a video to announce that the movie would be released on December 24, 2026, during the Christmas weekend. SRK's fans are super excited to watch him on the big screens after three years. The actor's last release was Dunki, which had hit the big screens in 2023.

After Pathaan, SRK and Siddharth have teamed up again, so the expectations from King are quite high.