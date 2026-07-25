'Jo Darr Gaya Voh Mar Gaya': Salman Khan Pens Cryptic Note, Flaunts 6-Pack Abs After 'Sonam, It's Done Bro' Post

Salman posts shirtless pics with cryptic 'dar gaya' note | Photo Via Instagram

Superstar Salman Khan has sparked fresh online buzz after sharing a new set of intense workout pictures along with a cryptic message on social media. Days after becoming the subject of online discussions and criticism over his recent public appearances, the 60-year-old actor posted two shirtless pictures from the gym, showing off his muscular physique and six-pack abs following a workout session.

Salman Khan's Cryptic Gym Post Sparks Fresh Buzz Online

Sharing the pictures, Salman wrote, "Salman Khan darrrrr Gaya.... Hmmmm Joe darr gaya vo mar gaya.." The statement, which references the popular Hindi phrase "Jo darr gaya voh mar gaya", quickly caught the attention of fans and social media users.

Check it out:

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Salman Khan Backs Students

The post comes days after Salman faced online discussion and criticism over his response to the CJP-led student protests. The July 20 demonstration at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, attended by thousands, turned tense as clashes were reported between protesters and police. Security forces deployed tear gas and carried out a lathi-charge amid the unrest.

'Sonam, It's Done Bro'

Following the developments, Salman shared a message urging activist Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike and prioritise his health. In his post, the actor encouraged Wangchuk to eat and offered to send him home-cooked meals.

"Sonam, it's done, bro. Don't extend this. Keep the spirit for another day if there is a need, which I doubt, and eat something. If you want, I will send you food from home," Salman wrote.

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike shortly after midnight on July 23–24 at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. Videos showed Union Ministers J.P. Nadda and Jitendra Singh helping him take the first sip from a cup as he broke his fast.

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On the professional front, Salman will next feature in Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash.