Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Khan Gets Mobbed, Helps A Fan Who Fell While Trying To Click Selfie With Him; Netizens Say, 'Why Are People So Obsessed?' - Watch

Aryan Khan Gets Mobbed | Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan's son and director Aryan Khan attended Raghav Juyal's birthday bash on Thursday night in Mumbai. While the star kid was leaving the venue, he was mobbed by fans who were trying to click a picture with him. Aryan's bodyguards were seen protecting him, and while he was walking towards the car, a fan who was trying to click a selfie with him fell.

Aryan and his bodyguard quickly helped the fan get up. The video of the same has gone viral on social media. Watch the video below...

Netizens React To Aryan Khan's Viral Video

Netizens have given mixed reactions to the video. While some are praising Aryan for his gesture of helping the fan, some are questioning why people are obsessed with star kids and actors.

A netizen commented, "Why are people so obsessed with actors? Ridiculous. These actors earn millions because of fans and then don’t even acknowledge them (sic)."

Another Instagram user wrote, "He’s Shah Rukh Khan’s son, that’s all. Why is everyone surrounding him? He can barely walk because of the crowd. You people are really unbelievable (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "Khan immediately picked up fallen person steal all heart (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Aryan is one of the most famous star kids. He is the son of the biggest superstar in the country, and with The Bads of Bollywood, he has also left a mark as a director. So, Aryan getting mobbed by fans is surely not shocking.

Aryan Khan's Upcoming Projects

Reportedly, after The Bads of Bollywood, Aryan is working on a film. However, there's no official announcement about it.

Shah Rukh Khan's Upcoming Films

Meanwhile, SRK's fans are eagerly waiting for his next film, King. The movie, which also stars Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Suhana Khan, and others, is slated to release on December 24, 2026.