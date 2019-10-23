Sexy at 46: Here's why Malaika Arora is not your ordinary diva

Bollywood's diva Malaika Arora ringed in her 46th birthday today. The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl has redefined her existence in the showbiz, by proving she is more than just item numbers. She has successfully paraded her enthusiasm towards fitness, dating in her 40s and running a business. She pulled the plug from her marriage and is cherishing being a single mom, keeping societal norms at bay. Here's why we think, Malaika is not your ordinary diva.

Changing the perspective towards item numbers

In an interview with film critic Anupama Chopra, the diva defends her stance on ‘item’ numbers. Malaika admitted that the times have changed since the heydey of ‘item numbers’ in the 80s and 90s. “I’ve always had a problem with it being called ‘item song’. Imagine someone calling me, ‘yeh kya item hai’ (what an item), I’d turn around and slap that person,” Malaika said. Malaika admitted that she was aware of the suggestive nature of the lyrics, but said that most of it was ‘tongue-in-cheek’. “I’ve never felt that it crossed that line where it was downright vulgar, or downright offensive,” she said. “According to me, it was always in a nice fun, tongue-in-cheek sort of space.”