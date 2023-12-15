Selena Gomez Shares Liplock With Boyfriend Benny Blanco Days After Confirming Relationship; See PHOTOS

Days after confirming her relationship with boyfriend Benny Blanco, singer-actress Selena Gomez shared a romantic picture in which she is seen kissing him. Taking to her official Instagram account, Selena shared a series of photos which give a glimpse of her most special and favourite moments of the week with Benny.

In one of the photos, Benny is seen hugging Selena. Another picture shows them sharing a passionate liplock.

"New York, my favorite moments w you this week," Selena captioned her post and added a white heart emoticon.

Last week, Selena confirmed her romance with music producer Benny Blanco, and defended their love. An Instagram account, PopFactions, posted a picture with the headline "Selena Gomez Seemingly Confirms That She Is in a Relationship", in which she commented "facts".

The post came after the account posted a picture saying, "Selena Gomez Is Rumoured To Be Dating Producer Benny Blanco." The singer and actress liked both posts.

Selena then went on to respond to comments on the site slamming the romance with Benny.

In one, she declared, "He is my absolute everything in my heart." In another post, she wrote, "He's still better than anyone I've ever been with. Facts." The singer also insisted, "He has treated me better than any human being on this planet."

Selena dated Justin Bieber for eight years in an on-and-off relationship before finally parting ways in 2018. Justin worked with Benny in 2021 and they have also performed together on stage. Benny also produced Justin's hit song, Love Yourself, from his 2015 album, Purpose. After Selena, Justin married supermodel Hailey Baldwin.