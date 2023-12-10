 Selena Gomez Admits Getting Botox After Netizen Says 'Remove Your Cheek Fillers' While Defending With Benny Blanco Romance
Selena Gomez confirmed her relationship with Blanco, who is best known for his work with Justin Bieber.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, December 10, 2023, 05:47 PM IST
article-image
Actress-singer Selena Gomez has admitted to having Botox. The 31-year-old singer and actress was defending her new relationship with music producer Benny Blanco when she confessed to having had the cosmetic procedure.

After a fan wrote in an Instagram comment: "Remove your cheek fillers/implants. It's messing with your brain." Selena replied: "Hahahaha I've had Botox bb girl," reports 'Female First UK'.

article-image

Earlier this week, Selena confirmed her relationship with Blanco, who is best known for his work with Selena's ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber. As per 'Female First UK', Selena initially wrote "facts" under a post from fan account 'Popfaction' that said: "Selena Gomez Seemingly Confirms That She Is in a Relationship."

And she liked another photo from the account, which was titled: "Selena Gomez Is Rumored to Be Dating Producer Benny Blanco." Selena then went on to respond to comments on the site slamming the romance with Benny.

In one, she declared: "He is my absolute everything in my heart." In another post, she wrote: "He's still better than anyone I've ever been with. Facts." And Selena also insisted: "He has treated me better than any human being on this planet."

The 'Wolves' hitmaker also bluntly told fans she didn't care what they had to say about her love life. She wrote: "I don't understand this is my happiest." "If you don't (care about me) feel free to say whatever you want. But I will never allow your words to guide my life. Ever. I'm done." "If you can't accept me at my happiest then don't be in (my) life at all (sic)."

She later shared a photo on her Instagram Story of her cuddled up to a man, who had most of his face cropped out but appeared to be Benny

article-image

