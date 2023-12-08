 Selena Gomez CONFIRMS Relationship With Benny Blanco: 'He's Better Than Anyone I've Ever Been With'
Selena Gomez has worked with Benny Blanco on her song 'I Can't Get Enough' in 2019.

IANSUpdated: Friday, December 08, 2023, 04:16 PM IST
Singer-actress Selena Gomez has confirmed her romance with music producer Benny Blanco, and defended their love before the haters. Instagram account PopFactions posted a picture headlining "Selena Gomez Seemingly Confirms That She Is in a Relationship", in which she commented "facts", reports Mirror.co.uk.

The post came after the account posted a picture saying: "Selena Gomez Is Rumoured To Be Dating Producer Benny Blanco." The singer and actress liked both posts.

As per Mirror.co.uk, Benny has worked with artistes like Halsey and Khalid and was featured on Selena's ex-boyfriend's Justin Bieber song, Lonely. Because Benny has worked with Selena on her song 'I Can't Get Enough' in 2019, some fans thought the news was a "marketing plan".

A comment under the post said: "I hope this is marketing for a new album." Another fan wrote: "Her taste in men is so..." She later posted an Instagram Story of her cuddling up with a man, showing no face, just his zebra shirt, beard and diamond bracelet. The artiste defended her man in the comments section of post about him when a fan said he was "unhandsome". Selena wrote: "I feel bad for you."

PopFaction posted photos of other comments where she defended Benny, writing: "He has treated me better than any human being on this planet." In another comment, she shared: "He's still better than anyone I've ever been with. Facts."

Selena hinted at having a crush on someone when filming her Selena + Chefs holiday special. Selena dated Justin for eight years in an on-and-off relationship before finally parting ways in 2018. Justin worked with Benny in 2021 and they have performed together on stage. Benny also produced Justin's hit song, Love Yourself, from his 2015 album, Purpose. After Selena, Justin married supermodel Hailey Baldwin.

