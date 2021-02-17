See pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor reportedly getting a home built for themselves

If reports are to be believed, love birds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will soon move in together. It is said the couple, who has been dating for three years, is getting a home built for themselves.
On Tuesday, Alia and Ranbir were spotted at a construction site in Pali Hill, Mumbai. The couple was accompanied by veteran actor Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir’s mother.
It is also said Alia and Ranbir spent the coronavirus lockdown together. A report by an entertainment portal claimed that Alia bought a place in Ranbir’s building for whopping Rs 32 crore.
On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The film, produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios, will release in five languages -- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Alia Bhatt will also be seen in Shah Rukh Khan produced Darlings. Darlings is pitched as a quirky story about a mother-daughter duo. While Alia plays the daughter, actress Shefali Shah is cast as the mother. Other actors on board are Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew.