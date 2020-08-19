SC orders CBI probe in Sushant's death case: TV celebs hail the decision

Fans and family of Sushant Singh Rajput woke up to the news on Wednesday morning that Supreme Court had ordered a CBI probe into the death of the actor. Friends and colleagues in the television industry, where the late actor started his career, feel there will be a fair enquiry now.

Before Sushant ventured into films, he was a known face on television, thanks to his shows like "Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil" and "Pavitra Rishta". The news of his death on June 14 came as a shock to many in the television fraternity.

Here is what some TV actors have to say about the latest development in the case:

Karan Veer Mehra: "Hoping they find the culprits. If there is foul play."

Kushal Zaveri: "This goes to show that when people unify for a certain cause with all the passion, belief and intent, the effect it concur's can overtake the biggest of societal power bridled entities! My faith is restored in the judiciary system and in the justice. My faith is restored in the people and their power! A step closer to that starry night! #satyamevjayate #sushantsinghrajput #ourfellowamphibian #justiceforsushant #cbitakesover."

Mohit Malhotra: "So finally it happened. It's a victory not just for Sushant's family, but for all those who stood up for him. With the Supreme Court ordering a CBI investigation, I feel now we will have a fair investigation and we will get to know what happened to him on that fateful day. Sushant's family can finally get some relief and hopefully they will get a closure soon too."

Vijayendra Kumeria: "I am happy as I was and am in full support for CBI probe. I just want that the truth comes out. Sushant's fans, friends and family need a closure. A fair enquiry is needed in this case and all those who are found guilty, should be punished without any mercy."

Shashank Vyas: "It was a much needed step and though it's just the first step towards justice, at least now we can expect an unbiased and fair investigation. I was always in favour of a CBI enquiry, but this goes to his fans, it is their victory."

Sharad Malhotra: "A lot of hopes were dependent on the Supreme Court's verdict today. And I couldn't be happier with the decision. Now that the CBI has taken over, we can expect a full-fledged detailed investigation. It's a big win not only for his fans, or the country, but there are people around the world who wanted justice for Sushant. Now, all of us can get a closure and his family can finally be at peace."

Donal Bisht: "I am really happy! I'm seeing it all over social media how happy people are! I feel like the whole world came together to make this happen! I think the truth always come out eventually. It might take time, but it always happens. I'm just hoping that CBI does its work without any interruption from a third party. I'm waiting to know the truth, just like everyone else is; everyone wants to know if this is a murder or a suicide, and the reasons behind it. And it's very important for his family and the world to know the truth about this. It's not just India. People across the world are waiting. The kind of love that Sushant is immense. Now that it's in CBI's hands, everyone is relieved that Sushant will get justice."

Angad Hasija: "It is a fantastic decision. We as citizens of the country, have the full right to know the truth. CBI will surely provide us with truth. I remember him as my gym buddy and it boils my blood on knowing that culprits are still roaming free."

Muskaan Mihani: "Finally, I am feeling there is justice in this world. I hope and pray that his family gets justice, his soul gets peace."

Roopal Tyagi: "I'm glad. Finally the authorities will make sure justice is served and truth revealed. These speculations weren't doing any good for anyone. I have faith in the authorities."