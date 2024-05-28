Sarfira BTS Video LEAKED: Akshay Kumar, Radhika Madan's Energetic Dance Video From Terrace Goes Viral

Akshay Kumar, and Radhika Madan |

Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan are currently shooting for their upcoming film, Sarfira, which is directed by Sudha Kongara. The film is a remake of Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru.

Recently, a behind-the-scenes video of them preparing for an energetic dance sequence from a rooftop went viral on social media. In it, we can see Akshay, Radhika Madan, and the choreography grooving to the beats with tremendous energy.

Take a look at the video here:

Upcoming #Sarfira Sets Video #AkshayKumar & #RadhikaMadan full on energetic dance steps and the background sound which is playing is also very energetic 🔊#JollyLLB3 and #Sarfira both are going to be powerful Card content of #Khiladi 💯#AkshayKumar𓃵 pic.twitter.com/UUG8sC2D1r — Akshay Kamble (@AkshayK66719595) May 23, 2024

Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan's BTS Video From Sarfira

Earlier, a month ago, on April 27, 2024, the film grabbed the headlines as a behind-the-scenes video of Akshay and Radhika went viral on the internet.

In the video, the actress looked stunning in a pink saree, while Akshay opted for a blue kurta. Fans are waiting to see the two on-screen.

All About Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan starrer Sarfira

Sarfira tells the tale of a common man who, with the help of his friends, family, and sheer will, battles the most capital-intensive industry in the world to become an airline pilot. It is a remake of the Tamil hit Soorarai Pottru.

The film also stars Paresh Rawal, and Seema Biswas in pivotal roles. It is written by Sudha and Shalini Ushadevi, with dialogue by Pooja Tolani, and music by G.V. Prakash Kumar.

It is produced by Cape of Good Films, 2D Entertainment, and Abundantia Entertainment. Inspired by a real incident that happened in the life of Captain G.R., the film will release on July 12.

On the work front, Akshay will be next in Jolly LLB 3, Singham Again, Khel Khel Mein, Sky Force, Welcome To The Jungle, Kannappa, Shankara, Hera Pheri 3, Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat, and The Bravery Legendary Untold Story of Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

While, Radhika Madan will be in Sanaa, with Sohum Shah, Pooja Bhatt, and Shikha Talsania.