Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Fame Satish Shah Takes Dig At Congress With Hilarious Italian Meme; Check Out Here

Satish Shah |

Veteran TV and Bollywood actor Satish Shah sparked laughter and stoked controversy with a cheeky meme that took a veiled dig at the Congress party. The veteran actor shared an image of a board on X, which read 'Sala Congressi'. The tweet also had an explanation that states, "Don't misunderstand it's an Italian word which means 'Conference Hall'."

The meme definitely has a double meaning if pronounced in Hindi and Shah's dig at the Congress party has opened up varied responses from netizens.

The witty post went viral on the internet, and netizens were quick to respond with hilarious reactions. Many shared laughs at the meme and termed him a "comedian". On the other hand, some shared their explanation of his term. One of the users wrote, "Ur a comedian, who takes you seriously."

Another user commented, "No misunderstanding. We always knew."

The third user wrote, "Its etymology is, it's derived from old Germanic, which is derived from the Sanskrit "Shala," as in Pathshala, Vedhshala."

"Your comic acts were fantabulous in the 80s," the comment reads.

Satish is known for his best work in comic roles in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Main Hoon Na, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Fanaa and Om Shanti Om. In 2008, he was also a co-judge in Comedy Circus, and he was appointed as a member of the Film and Television Institute of India Society in 2015.

On the work front, Satish was last seen in the 2014 film Humshakals. He played the role of Mr. Y.M. Raj. The film starred Saif Ali Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Ram Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, Esha Gupta and Bipasha Basu in the lead roles. Also, Nawab Shah, Chunky Pandey and Darshan Jariwala in supporting roles. The comedy film was directed by Sajid Khan and produced by Vashu Bhagnani.