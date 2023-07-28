Satish Shah Says He Almost Punched A Fan For His Insensitive Request While His Wife Was 'Dying' In Hospital

Veteran actor Satish Shah has recalled how a person approached him with an insensitive request when he was in a hospital while his wife was battling for her life. In one of his recent interviews, the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor said that the 'problem' with Indian audiences is that they don't give actors their space when they are off screen.

Recalling a harrowing experience, Satish Shah stated that the issue with Indian crowds is that 'they can’t differentiate between the person and the actor'.

"They expect you to be funny even when one is in an environment where one has to be serious. My wife was seriously ill, she was almost dying on the operation table. And I was very tense, because we’d been married only for three months. I was sitting outside, very worried, and a guy comes to me and says, 'Kya yaar, aap aise serious baithe ho, ache nahi lag rahe ho, koi joke-woke maaro'," he reportedly said.

The actor added that he could've hit him with a 'knockout punch' but he just walked off. "It’s part of the baggage we carry," he said.

The actor tied the knot with Madhu Shah in1972. He has been a part of some of the most popular sitcoms and close to 250 films till date.

He became a household name with the show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai in which he was paired opposite Ratna Pathak Shah.

As for films, he has been a part of some of the biggest blockbusters including Hum Saath Saath Hain, Main Hoon Naa, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Bhootnath, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, and Hero No 1, among others.

