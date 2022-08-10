e-Paper Get App

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor Satish Shah schooled by netizens for posing with Indian flag

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actor Satish Shah has been getting slammed on social media

Siddhi ChatterjeeUpdated: Wednesday, August 10, 2022, 01:35 PM IST
Image credit: Google

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actor Satish Shah has been getting slammed on social media post posting a picture of himself holding the Indian flag. He has claimed that it has been the same flag his mom had got during the Quit India Movement back in 1942.

The issue cropped up on social media when Twitterati realised that the Indian flag in that particular form did not exist back in 1942. Back in that year, charkha symbol was used instead of the Ashok Chakra symbol on the Indian flag.

For the unversed, the Ashok Chakra was put on the tricolour in 1947. Twitterati slammed Shah. One user wrote, "90000 odd likes for this false tweet. It shows a majority of Indians don’t even know about the history of their own flag. The chakra replaced charkha only a month before August,1947". Another one wrote, "Or how about just not trying to lie!? That would have been the best way to save this embarrassment".

