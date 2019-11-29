Sara Ali Khan's millennial gesture for her 'super fan' is winning the internet

Sara Ali Khan can be intriguing, exciting, impressive but never dull. It's her commitment to her craft that has propelled the actor to pave her way for one of B-town's most sought after actors.
Sara has proved that her future is only bound to get brighter. After delivering laud worthy performance and gaining a lot of appreciations, awards, and mastering at the box office, the buzz girl is skeptical as to what the future holds for her. That being said, Sara has become a millennial favourite.
After the awkward airport selfie fiasco, the Simmba actress was spotted in an adorable interaction with her fans outside Kromakay Salon.
Clad in a bright yellow romper, Sara not only posed for selfies, but also signed an autograph, a rare thing to be done these days.
Talking about her increasing fame, Sara had earlier shared, “It’s scary,” she says, “Because it might all just go away. I may probably have a flop. I’ll be honest with you – I don’t think that there will be any amount of success that will be enough. But then, I don’t think that success is something that I’m consciously chasing."
Sara feels that no matter what stage her career is, the key to success lies in perseverance and self-belief. She added, "I’ve had no releases this year but I feel more a part of the industry than I did last year because I’ve spent a lot more time honing my craft and building my individual brand. I am working on projects, and I am looking forward to them releasing next year,”
Professionally, the actress will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali's directorial alongside Kartik Aaryan, and with Varun Dhawan in 'Coolie No.1', both of which are slated to release next year.
