Sara Ali Khan's millennial gesture for her 'super fan' is winning the internet

Sara Ali Khan can be intriguing, exciting, impressive but never dull. It's her commitment to her craft that has propelled the actor to pave her way for one of B-town's most sought after actors.

Sara has proved that her future is only bound to get brighter. After delivering laud worthy performance and gaining a lot of appreciations, awards, and mastering at the box office, the buzz girl is skeptical as to what the future holds for her. That being said, Sara has become a millennial favourite.

After the awkward airport selfie fiasco, the Simmba actress was spotted in an adorable interaction with her fans outside Kromakay Salon.