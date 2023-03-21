Sara Ali Khan says she was an ‘attention seeker’, ‘people pleaser’ and miscalculated what people liked in her

Sara Ali Khan | Photo File

Actress Sara Ali Khan is preparing for the release of her next OTT film, Gaslight’. She, along with her co-stars Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh, are busy promoting this suspense thriller.

Recently, Sara spoke about the failure of her 2020 film ‘Love Aaj Kal 2’, growing as a personality, and knowing her flaws over all these years. She openly talked about her off-screen persona and how she slowly realized what was wrong with her.

Here’s what Sara Ali Khan said:

In a candid conversation, Sara told Film Companion, "I have understood that it wasn’t just my performance in Love Aaj Kal 2, there are many other things that I need to see. I was always the kind of person who, when I feel overweight, will never try to hide it. I will instead go for a swim so that I will realize something needs to be done about it."

She further added, "I try to see reality in things, and I guess I wasn’t able to do that since 2019 due to many reasons. I was not actually seeing the mirror of reality. I used to get offended a lot. I was sometimes like an attention seeker, very loud to others, a people-pleaser at times, and went wrong in understanding what people liked about me."

Let us tell you that her film ‘Love Aaj Kal 2’, which was made on a budget of Rs. 40 crores, had a lifetime collection of just Rs. 34.99 crores. Recently, the actress also talked about breakup in the past and going through bad phases, hinting about her alleged relationship with actor Kartik Aaryan.

About her upcoming film, Gaslight

Sara Ali Khan’s latest suspense thriller is a murder mystery directed by Pavan Kirpalani. In this film, she will be seen playing the role of a princess who returns to her palace only to find that her father is missing. She starts searching for his whereabouts by risking her life.

Gaslight, featuring Sara, Vikrant, and Chitrangada Singh, is all set to stream on Disney Plus and Hotstar starting March 31.