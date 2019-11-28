Sara Ali Khan gets uncomfortable after a fan touches her inappropriately at the airport

Bollywood celebs getting mobbed by fans can result in uncomfortable situations. Sara Ali Khan, who had been chilling in New York for quite some time was back in the bay, yesterday, to fulfil her work commitments. As per paparazzi tradition, the shutterbugs clicked Sara at the Mumbai airport.
Khan was seen heading toward the exit, when she was flocked by fans who rushed for a selfie. Amid the chaos, one fan posed too close with the Simmba actress that made her uncomfortable. Watch video.
Sara, however, handled the situation well, and did pose with the fan, by asking him to maintain some distance.
Keeping the wheel of her projects running, the 24-year-old is currently shooting 'Coolie No 1' where she has been paired opposite Varun Dhawan.
The film is the remake of the Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer film of the same name with both being directed by Varun's father and filmmaker David Dhawan.
The upcoming feature will be produced by Vashu Bhagnani, who also bankrolled the 1995 classic.
Sara will also be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal sequel alongside Kartik Aaryan. The film is said to release on Valentine’s Day 2020.
