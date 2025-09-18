Sanjay Mishra Buys ₹4.75 Crore Sea-Facing Apartment in Mumbai's Madh Island

Veteran actor Sanjay Mishra has invested in a premium property in Mumbai’s Madh Island. He purchased a sea-facing apartment worth Rs 4.75 crore. Property registration documents accessed by Zapkey reveal that the deal was officially registered on July 11, 2025.

According to media reports, the apartment, located on the 15th floor of Raheja Exotica Cyprus, offers a carpet area of 1,701 sq ft along with an additional 201 sq ft deck, giving the home a total area of over 1,900 sq ft. Mishra reportedly paid a stamp duty of Rs 28.50 lakh and registration charges of Rs 30,000 for the transaction.

Interestingly, Mishra isn’t the only celebrity to buy into the same building. Playback singer Jubin Nautiyal acquired a four-bedroom apartment on the 34th floor of the tower in December 2024 for Rs 4.94 crore.

Madh Island, a coastal locality in Malad adjoining Versova, has been witnessing a steady surge in real estate demand. Reports have also stated that prices have nearly doubled in the past few years, now averaging around Rs 30,000 per sq ft. The appreciation is largely credited to infrastructure developments such as the upcoming Versova-Madh bridge and the Bandra-Versova Sea Link, part of the Mumbai Coastal Road project, which will improve connectivity to the area.

The neighborhood has increasingly become a hotspot for Bollywood personalities. While Mishra and Nautiyal are among the latest to invest here, Versova, just across the creek, already counts stars like Kartik Aaryan, Ronit Roy, Ayushmann Khurrana, and filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri among its celebrity homeowners.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mishra was last seen in the film Heer Express. He played the role of lead actress Divita Juneja's character Heer's uncle. The film also starred Gulshan Grover, Prit Kamani, Ashutosh Rana and others.

In 2025, Mishra was also seen in films like Son of Sardaar 2, Bhool Chuk Maaf and Badass Ravi Kumar.