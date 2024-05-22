Sanjay Leela Bhansali Shares Interesting Updates On Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's Love And War

After Heeramandi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is ready for his next Love and War with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal. In a recent interview, with Variety, the director shared some interesting updates about the film calling it the theme of a love triangle which is missing from Hindi cinema these days.

Here's What Sanjay Leela Bhansali Revealed About Love And War

According to him, Love and War will not be any costume drama. He expressed, “It’s a love story that I’m making after a long time. A slightly contemporary work, different from the dances, pillars, architecture, drapes, curtains, and jewellery [of Heeramandi]. It’s a new language, milieu, and ambience for me."

He also revealed that Love and War is way different from his previous work. "I needed [it] very much to excite me as a filmmaker to do something new, to speak of a different period, a different set of characters, and new circumstances,” he further added.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali On His Collaboration With Ranbir, Alia, And Vicky

The director is excited to join hands with Ranbir, Alia, and Vicky. He has earlier worked with Ranbir Kapoor in Saawariya and with Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi. This is the first time he will be working with Vicky Kaushal.

He said, "It’s nice to work with this wonderful cast of Ranbir, Vicky, and Alia. It’ll be nice to see how their chemistry works. And [it is] a triangular love story, which has not come in Hindi cinema for a long time. So let’s see how it all shapes up.” The film will release in theaters on Christmas 2025.