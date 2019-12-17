Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala's holiday post gets love from Maanayata

It has been a very emotional year for Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala, who lost her boyfriend this year, and has been coping up amid trying times. The star kid may not be that keen to enter Bollywood just yet, but she already has a massive fan following on Instagram.

Adding another post on her feed for the holiday season, Trishala posted a picture of herself in an off-white long coat, standing with a picturesque view in the background, and wrote, "Happy Holidays IG Fam - yes I'm still here! sorry for the lack of posting... just been trying to get through the year as best as I can!"