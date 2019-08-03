Rift between Sanjay Dutt and daughter Trishala Dutt escalates

Among the barrage of good wishes that Sanjay Dutt received on his 60th birthday on July 29, the one that was conspicuous by her absence was the star’s elder daughter Trishala Dutt who has been living away from her father, in the USA, since her birth. And now it seems the breach between Baba and his Beti has gone beyond the geographical.

On his 60th birthday, daughter Trishala sent no greetings to her father. Just a week prior to Dutt’s birthday, Trishala had posted a heartrending message on social media about the death of her boyfriend. Dutt, we are told, had no reaction to this life-changing tragedy in his daughter’s life. “It seems Sanju has shut the door on Trishala. They don’t communicate at all. He has zero knowledge of what goes in her life. There is no connect, direct or indirect, between them,” says a friend of the Dutt.

Eyebrows were raised about Trishala’s complete omission from the Sanjay Dutt biopic Sanju. Filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar, a close friend of Dutt had commented on how cruel it was to leave out such an important part from the actor’s biography.