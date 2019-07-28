Sanjay Dutt at 60: Style statements of the sensation

Actor Sanjay Dutt, better known as Sanju baba, was controversy’s favourite child. He has sobered down now but continues to make waves for his signature style statements.

Be it his leather shoes, cross earrings or perfectly flattering bootcut jeans, he never fails to grab eyeballs…and impress. And well, with his birthday right around the corner (July 29), let’s celebrate his passion for looking different with every choice he makes in terms of fashion.