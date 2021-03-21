Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar: At the heart of this chase drama is a poignant social commentary on gender politics

A rugged hero abducts posh heroine, they embark on a journey, go to a hill station, and eventually discover themselves and each other…yes that is Imtiaz Ali’s Highway. Also, Dibakar’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar! As they say, there are only 7 basic plots and the plot here is rather basic. Here, instead of Alia’s Veera, the sweet and innocent teenager ensconced in her upper-class privilege, we have Parineeti’s Sandy, a smart and even scheming woman well-conversant with the power-play of the corporate world fighting it out to reach to the top of the ladder. The story is set in motion when she is abducted by a suspended cop because she had stopped being a lucrative bargain for her male boss, both professionally and in his personal life. Women who know what they want and have the intelligence and courage to fight for the same have always made men uncomfortable. This is not so much a story about the abductor and the abductee as it is a commentary on the society and its gender politics.

It is what it is… but more so, it is what it is not. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar isn’t an edgy crime thriller or even a fast-paced chase movie. Sandeep isn’t a guy but Sandy Walia, aka Sandeep Kaur, a pregnant, prim and proper, high-flying banker. Pinky isn’t some cutesy girl but a rough and tough Haryanvi cop. It doesn’t have the spine-chilling moments of Love Sex Aur Dhokha. Unlike Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, this is not a study in sleek. And even though a few elements of film noir, which have become an intrinsic part of Dibakar’s signature style, come up sporadically, those are few and far between. Instead, this has the heart of Khosla Ka Ghosla and excels in capturing subtle eccentricities of the society and the people that inhabit it.