Sanah Kapur, Randeep Rai, Gaurav Pandey, Supriya Pathak and director Abhishek Saxena launch the trailer of their film Saroj Ka Rishta

The trailer launch of director Abhishek Saxena’s upcoming film Saroj Ka Rishta was held in Mumbai on August 20. The film’s cast Sanah Kapur, Randeep Rai, Gaurav Pandey and Supriya Pathak were there. The Free Press Journal was also present at the do.

Sanah Kapur and Supriya Pathak

Sanah plays the titular role in the film, who struggles to lose weight to marry her prince charming. On the contrary, in real life she has a different take. “I feel partners should accept their loved ones the way they are, else they have to change later and it won’t work like that,” she shares.

“Director Abhishek Saxena came to my house to narrate the script to me and the moment I heard it, I said yes to it instantly. I didn’t know how we were going to do it but I told him I am doing this film. I felt that Saroj is like a character who I want to play,” she adds.

Abhishek Saxena (l) and Gaurav Pandey

Gaurav’s character has a one sided love in the film. He says, “I feel it’s about the connection which can’t be described in words. If two people click, love blooms.”

Randeep Rai with Sanah Kapur

Popular television actor Randeep, who also plays an important role in film, believes, “I think one should accept the way your partner is but there are certain situations where you have to bring changes. I have also changed and even changed the person too.”

Veteran actor Supriya Pathak, who is Sanah’s mother in real life, will be seen in a ‘motherly’ cameo in the film. When asked about her opinion on choosing the partner, she shares, “I feel one should love that person, who accepts you the way you are.”

Talking more about her role and the film, she avers, “When I got the narration of the script. I feel it is important to have that freedom to live the way they want. It is an essential story that needs to be told so I agreed to do this. We people put a lot of labels and I really loved this thought. I have a small role but I had fun playing it since my daughter Sanah was shooting with me. I am very proud of her for doing a film like this.”

On a parting note, Abhishek concludes, “When the film was in the writing stage, whoever I used to think for the part, that actor used to get locked. If something has to happen for good, God makes the way.” Saroj Ka Rishta will hit screens on September 16.