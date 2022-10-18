Samridhi Dewan on working with Gul Panag in Good Bad Girl: 'Got to know so much about life from her'

Samridhi Dewan | Instagram

Actress Samridhi Dewan is currently seen as the lead in the show Good Bad Girl. Directed by Abhishek Sengupta and created by Vikas Bahl, the show released on Sony LIV on October 14.

Samridhi plays the role of a lawyer named Maya Ahuja, who knows how to find her way out of any problem -- be it a case in the court, a traffic violation or while being fired from her own workplace -- by lying about it.

The Free Press Journal caught up with the actress for an exclusive interview. Opening up about her experience of working on the show, Samridhi says, "Being in Good Bad Girl was a dream come true. It was an amazing part to have because it is just brilliant writing. I think no actor would say no to this part which is so well written. In the show, I'm the hero but also a little bit of an anti-hero."

Talking about her role, Samridhi adds, "I play Maya Ahuja whose life you'll see through the show. She's a very different person. She is a go-getter, strong individual and not somebody who will take sh*t lying down. Maya is also somebody who could be an easy liar and you'll see that she's had a little bit of confusion in that aspect of her life from childhood. Now she's a lawyer so it's literally a part of her job."

The actress reveals how she prepared to play the role of a lawyer. "When we started shooting, we attended an online court. It was during Covid so we didn't get a chance to physically be in court. However, we figured what actually happens in real life versus what we need to do for the screen - to find a balance and to not lose the feel and touch of it but still not for it to become something very slow. We learned lots of new things. We always think that the idea of court and legal proceedings is very taarik pe taarik and very dramatic. But that's really not how it is in real life. It's very different. So that's something I got to see," she shares.

Samridhi is all praise for her co-actor Gul Panag. "She is so brilliant, dynamic and versatile. I got to know so much about life from her. I think for the first time I've met somebody who is good at so many things. I believe my learning from her was that you can be a very powerfully dynamic person. You don't have to be a single race ka ghoda. You can do many things and as human beings we have that sort of capability," she gushes.

Good Bad Girl also stars Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Gul Panag, Aradhya Aanjna, Sheeba Chadha, Namrata Seth, Rajendra Sethi, Soham Majumdar, and Zain Khan Durrani in pivotal roles.