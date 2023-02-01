Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up on being part of Citadel: 'It is homecoming for me'

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is all set to star in the Indian installment of 'Citadel', is thrilled to be a part of the project alongside Varun Dhawan.

She gushed that working in 'Citadel' was like homecoming for her as she got to collaborate with the creator duo Raj & DK once again.

Raj & DK had also helmed her OTT thriller series 'The Family Man', which earned her widespread fame and recognition.

'Citadel is homecoming for me'

Samantha said that it was an instant yes from her side when she was approached by Raj & DK for 'Citadel'.

"When Prime Video and Raj & DK approached me with this project, I decided to take it up in a heartbeat! After working with this team on The Family Man, it is homecoming for me," said Samantha.

She went on to say, "The Citadel universe, the interconnected storylines between the productions across the globe, and most importantly, the script of the Indian installment really excited me. I am thrilled to be a part of this brilliant universe conceptualised by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO. I am also looking forward to be working with Varun for the first time, on this project. He is someone who is full of life and cheer when you’re around him."

About Citadel

The acclaimed Russo Brothers are all set to present their 'Citadel' universe, set across different countries. The first-to-launch series within the universe will star 'Game of Thrones' fame Richard Madden and Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Additional local-language 'Citadel' productions are also in the works, including an Italian Original series starring Matilda De Angelis (The Undoing).

"The canvas for the Indian installment of Citadel is larger than life but the treatment and texture is retro, rooted, and quirky. The series is being shot extensively across India and international locales. With Raj & DK steering this ship and a terrifically talented cast, we are confident that the series is going to be nothing short of a spectacle," the makers stated.

'Citadel' is set to release on Prime Video. The release date has not been announced by the makers yet.

