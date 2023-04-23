Samantha Ruth Prabhu gives savage response to Chittibabu’s ‘career finished’ remark; check out

Samantha Ruth Prabhu | Instagram

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, known for her powerful performances and speaking her mind, recently, reacted to facing trolls and negative comments from producer Chittibabu, who claimed that her career as a heroine was over. However, Samantha gave a witty reply to the producer's negative remarks.

In her savage response, the actress avoided a direct confrontation and took a dig at Chittibabu on her Instagram stories. She shared a Google search where she typed, "How do people have hair growing from ears".

The search engine result showed it could be due to their rising testosterone, which she highlighted on her IG stories, without naming anybody and just writing “ITKUK(sic).”

Samantha's IG Story

Samantha's fans were quick to realize that it was a dig at Chittibabu. The actress cleverly put across her point without getting into any verbal spat with the producer.

Producer Chittibabu's comment on the actress

For the unversed, in a recent interview, Chittibabu stated that Samantha's career as a heroine was over, and she uses sentiments and sympathy to promote her films.

However, Samantha's fans were quick to back her up, and the actress gave a befitting reply to the negative comments.

Samantha has always been an inspiration for her fans, and her response to Chittibabu's trolling is a testament to her wit and resilience.

The actress is making headlines for her performance in Shaakuntalam

Her upcoming film Shaakuntalam has been creating quite a buzz, and her fans have their hopes high from the actress. While the film got mixed response from the viewers and the reviewers, Sam's performance in the film has been widely praised by people.

In conclusion, Samantha's savage reply to the negative comments reminds one to not mess with the actress. With her bold personality and strong fan base, she continues to inspire and set an example for others in the industry.