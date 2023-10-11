Samantha Removes 'Chay' Tattoo Amid Rumours Of Patch-Up With Naga Chaitanya; See Latest PHOTOS

A couple of days after Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya ignited speculation about a reconciliation, the 'Kushi' actress has quashed the reports by sharing several pictures of herself on Instagram.

For those unversed, Naga Chaitanya recently took to social media to share a photo of their pet dog, Hash. This sparked rumours about their patch-up.

However, sharing her latest pictures, Samantha appears to have indicated that she has had the tattoo of her ex-husband's name removed. The actress has a 'Chay' tattoo around her midriff. Soon after she posted the photos, fans wondered if the actress has had the tattoo removed permanently or if she simply used Photoshop to alter the area. This has also quashed rumours of the ex-couple coming back together.

Check out her pictures here:

According to several media reports, sources close to the couple also revealed that they have no plans to patch up and are only co-parenting their dog.

Last year, in an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session, Samantha expressed regret over getting tattoos on her body. She stated, "My advice to my younger self would be not to get a tattoo. Ever!! Never get tattooed."

It may be noted that during the promotion of 'Citadel' in April 2023, Samantha was seen proudly displaying her 'Chay' tattoo, even after her separation from the actor.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya issued a joint statement in October 2021, announcing their divorce after being together for four years. However, they continue to make headlines for various reasons.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha's divorce

Samantha and Chaitanya tied the knot in Goa in 2017 in the presence of their close friends and family members. However, in October 2021, the two announced their separation.

"After much deliberation and thought, Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us," their statement read.

In 2022, they were officially granted divorce by the court and the two have reiterated in several interviews that they have "moved on".

