 Salman Khan's Production Company Issues Warning Against FAKE Casting Calls: 'Legal Action Will Be Taken'
In July 2023, Salman had posted the same note on his Instagram account to warn his fans and followers

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, January 30, 2024, 06:57 PM IST
Bollywood actor Salman Khan's production company, Salman Khan Films, on Tuesday (January 30) issued a statement clarifying that they are not associated with any third party for casting in films. On X (formerly known as Twitter), they shared an official note to warn people of fake casting calls and also threatened legal action against those using his name or his company's name.

"This is to clarify that neither Mr Salman Khan nor Salman Khan Films are casting for any film currently. We have not hired any casting agents for any of our future films. Please do not trust any emails or messages received by you for this purpose. Legal action will be taken if any party is found falsely using Mr Khan's or SKF's name in any unauthorised manner," the official note read.

It may be noted that in July 2023, Salman had posted the same note on his official Instagram account to warn his fans and followers.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman recently wrapped up Bigg Boss 17. The actor is currently enjoying the success of his latest film, Tiger 3, which also starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. He will next be seen in Karan Johar's film, The Bull.

However, the shoot of the film has reportedly been pushed for a couple of months due to the India-Maldives conflict. Karan is producing the film and it will be directed by Shershaah director Vishnu Varadhan. The movie was scheduled to go on floors in February 2024, however, it's first shoot schedule has been postponed.

Salman will also be seen in Tiger vs Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan. He also has Kick 2 and a film with Sooraj Barjatya in the pipeline.

