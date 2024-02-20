 Salman Khan Unveils Varun Tej-Manushi Chillar's Operation Valentine Trailer: 'Jo Hoga Dekha Jayega'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSalman Khan Unveils Varun Tej-Manushi Chillar's Operation Valentine Trailer: 'Jo Hoga Dekha Jayega'

Salman Khan Unveils Varun Tej-Manushi Chillar's Operation Valentine Trailer: 'Jo Hoga Dekha Jayega'

Inspired by true events, 'Operation Valentine' is directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada

Asian News InternationalUpdated: Tuesday, February 20, 2024, 04:21 PM IST
article-image

Superstar Salman Khan on Tuesday unveiled the official Hindi trailer of actors Varun Tej and Manushi Chillar starrer pan-India film 'Operation Valentine'.

Taking to Instagram, Salman shared a post on his stories that he captioned, "JO HOGA DEKHA JAYEGA! Glad to launch this terrific #OPVFinalStrike. My best wishes to @varunkonidela07, and team #OperationValentine for March 1st." The Telugu trailer was launched digitally by actor Ram Charan.

The electrifying trailer presents Varun Tej as a fearless IAF pilot, all set to take on the enemy, while Manushi portrays the role of a skilled air force radar officer. The trailer offers a perfect blend of thrills, emotions, and excitement. With its gripping narrative, the "Final Strike" unfolds into a thrilling rollercoaster flight of suspense, high-octane action-packed sequences, and unexpected twists.

Read Also
Varun Tej Birthday: Operation Valentine Makers & Fans Surprise Actor With His 126 Feet Cutout
article-image

Inspired by true events, 'Operation Valentine' is directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada. The film marks his directorial debut.

Written by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, Aamir Khan and Siddharth Raj Kumar, the film will be released on March 1, 2024, in Telugu and Hindi.

The makers recently unveiled the teaser and it has managed to garner praise from the audience.

Meanwhile, on Salman's work front, the superstar has still not announced his next project.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nutan Death Anniversary: Actress' Unseen Photos With Family

Nutan Death Anniversary: Actress' Unseen Photos With Family

Ankita Lokhande's Photos In White Chikankari Saree Are Too Captivating To Miss

Ankita Lokhande's Photos In White Chikankari Saree Are Too Captivating To Miss

Om Prakash Death Anniversary: Best Films Of The Actor

Om Prakash Death Anniversary: Best Films Of The Actor

Mumbai: Mrunal Thakur Purchases Kangana Ranaut's Father, Brother's Jodi Flat In Andheri

Mumbai: Mrunal Thakur Purchases Kangana Ranaut's Father, Brother's Jodi Flat In Andheri

Gujarati Film 'Kundaalu' Makes A Splash At JIFF, Wins 7 Awards In Feature Film Category

Gujarati Film 'Kundaalu' Makes A Splash At JIFF, Wins 7 Awards In Feature Film Category