Varun Tej Birthday: Operation Valentine Makers & Fans Surprise Actor With His 126 Feet Cutout

As actor Varun Tej turned a year older on Friday (January 19), the makers of his upcoming film, Operation Valentine, surprised him with a 126 feet cutout of the actor. Social media platforms are flooded with birthday wishes for the actor and his fans are leaving no stone unturned to make his day special.

The makers decided to give him one of the biggest gifts of his career by installing 126 feet cutout of his character in Operation Valentine, as a unique marketing effort.

Several pictures have also gone viral in which Varun's fans are celebrating his birthday by playing dhols and cutting cakes. Fans called him 'Mega Prince' and also wished him luck for his upcoming film.

Check out the photos here:

Operation Valentine also stars Manushi Chhillar. The film is said to be based on true events and is billed as “a patriotic, edge-of-the-seat entertainer."

Ahead of the film's release, the makers have also unveiled a song called Vande Mataram. Varun launched the soul-stirring patriotic anthem at the Wagah border recently. This is the first-ever movie in the history of Indian films to unveil a song at this historic location.

The song is sung by Sukhwinder Singh in Hindi and Kunal Kundu in Telugu. The music is by Mickey J Meyer. The song highlights Operation Valentine's commitment to portraying emotions which is inspired by true events.

Operation Valentine marks the Hindi film debut of Varun, while Manushi is making her Telugu debut. In the film, Varun will be seen as an Air Force pilot and Manushi, on the other hand, will play a radar controller.

Operation Valentine is directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada. It will release in Telugu and Hindi on February 16, 2024.