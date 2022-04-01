Salman Khan to launch release date teaser of Kichcha Sudeepa's 'Vikrant Rona' on April 2

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will launch the 'Vikrant Rona' release date teaser in Hindi on April 2 at 9:55 am.

It was only yesterday, that some of India’s biggest superstars like Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal and Simbu announced they will be unveiling the release date teaser of Kichcha Sudeepa's highly anticipated 3D fantasy film.

While the makers have strategically and extravagantly planned the promotions of the mega-canvas film, it couldn’t get any bigger than roping in the superstar to announce the release date to the Hindi market.

With four of the country’s biggest stars coming together to support and root for the film, one can only imagine everything in store for the audiences as ‘Vikrant Rona’ promises a cinematic experience like never before.

Zee Studios, had announced its next mega venture, pan world 3D film with Shalini Artss – ‘Vikrant Rona’, starring Kichcha Sudeepa as the lead protagonist along with Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok.

The pan world 3D film will release in five languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi and is also expected to release in Arabic, German, Russian, Mandarin, English, etc.

‘Vikrant Rona’ is presented by Zee studios, produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 02:37 PM IST