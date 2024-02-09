Salaar On OTT: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran's Blockbuster To Release In Hindi On THIS Date

Will the sacred bonds of brotherhood yield to the weight of power and the desire for the Khaansaar throne? Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, is now all set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi.

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire will begin streaming on the platform starting February 16, 2024 in Hindi. Directed and written by the mastermind Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale Films, the blockbuster of 2023 is now set to enthrall OTT lovers.

Director and writer of Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire, Prashanth Neel said, "I've always been a fan of rebellion stories filled with power-packed action and impactful music. However, with Salaar, I aimed to create a story where every hero is also a villain in some way. Whether you resonate with Vardha's struggles or Deva's might, at the end of the day, both are burdened by their own battles. That's what, to me, makes Salaar stand out – a story that will connect with you."

🚨 Khansaar me hua laal alert jaari, kyuki Vardharaja aur Deva ki dosti padegi sab pe bhaari! 🚨#SalaarHindi streaming from 16th Feb.#Salaar #SalaarOnHotstar pic.twitter.com/HVgx7IMBu5 — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) February 9, 2024

Prabhas, who essays the titular role of Deva in Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire said, “I am absolutely thrilled to kick off the year celebrating the success of Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire! The journey of putting this film has been incredible and an emotional rollercoaster for us. With the film now coming in Hindi on OTT and its unparalleled reach, I can’t wait for audiences across the globe to witness this story. My fans in North and Central India have been storming social media to know when Salaar will come in Hindi on streaming and this one is for all of them."

Prithviraj, who essays the role of Vardha in Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire, said, "Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire is a script I couldn't turn down and when the audiences watch the film in Hindi, they’ll know exactly why. It's a terrific script, complemented by a fantastic cast, excellent direction, and cinematography that is out of this world. I never step into a project just to test the waters; I do it because I fall in love with the story. I put my heart and soul into Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire."