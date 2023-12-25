Salaar Box Office Collection Day 3: Prabhas' Film Rallies Past ₹300 Crore Mark Globally Despite Drop

In the much-sensationalised box office clash between Prabhas-starrer Salaar and Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, the former has emerged to be the clear winner, and it seems to be unstoppable at the ticket windows. With theatres being rendered housefull, the Salaar mania is being witnessed not just in India but across the globe, and the film has now easily zoomed past the Rs 300 crore mark.

As per the official numbers, Salaar raked in Rs 61 crore at the Indian box office on Sunday, which is quite a dip for the film, considering the fact that it opened with Rs 95 crore on December 22.

But despite the drop, the film is already a blockbuster, as it has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in India in just three days, with most of the revenue being generated down south.

On the global scale, the film has minted nearly Rs 325 crore so far, and with Christmas falling on Monday, the makers will surely benefit from the additional holiday post the weekend.

It is to be noted that the success of Salaar was more than essential for south superstar Prabhas, who had been otherwise facing a lull in his career for the past two years. While his Radhe Shyam tanked miserably at the box office in 2022, his much-hyped Adipurush, in which he played the role of Lord Ram, made headlines for all the wrong reasons when it released earlier this year.

Salaar saw Prabhas assuming his action avatar once again, and in the film, he can be seen packing some never-seen-before punches. Besides Prabhas, the film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu and others in key roles. It has been directed by KGF fame Prashanth Neel.