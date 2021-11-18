e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 11:16 AM IST

Sakshi Tanwar to take revenge for her daughter Wamiqa Gabbi's death in Netflix's 'Mai': Source

'Mai' also stars actress Wamiqa Gabbi, who essays the role of Sakshi's daughter
FPJ Web Desk
Actress Sakshi Tanwar is all set to play the central character in her upcoming Netflix series, 'Mai'. The show also features actress Wamiqa Gabbi, who essays the role of Sakshi's daughter.

The show is currently in the post-production stage and a source informed Free Press Journal that Sakshi (a 47-year-old middle-class woman) will take revenge for her daughter's death in 'Mai'.

The show was announced by actor-producer Anushka Sharma in March this year along with a still featuring Sakshi.

"Oh, Mai! What happens when a docile, 47-year-old wife-and-mother finds herself accidentally sucked into a rabbit hole of violence and power? WE WILL SOON FIND OUT."

She added, "I’m excited to announce our Netflix original series, Mai, that follows timid Sheel into an entanglement with crime and politics that will forever change her and the world she inhabits. Are you ready?"

Anushka and her brother Karnesh Sharma's production company, Clean Slate Films, is backing the series. It is directed by Atul Mongia. The show also stars Raima Sen, Vivek Mushran and Prashant Narayanan in a pivotal roles.

According to media reports, 'Mai' went on floors in March this year in Lucknow but was soon halted due to the nationwide lockdown induced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, this is Anushka's third web production after Amazon Prime's 'Paatal Lok' and Netflix period-drama 'Bulbul'.

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 11:16 AM IST
