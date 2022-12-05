Saiyami Kher says, 'Through Faadu we are trying to say that there is no point in having a simple love story'

Saiyami Kher | Pic: Instagram/saiyami

Saiyami Kher will soon be seen in a web series called Faadu: A Love Story. The Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial venture also stars Pavail Gulati and will premiere on SonyLIV on December 9. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actress for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

What are you doing in Faadu?

Faadu the title in itself is a powerful title. We have not seen such a show on the web space in India. We haven’t seen a long format love story in India, I feel. Secondly, I’m just six years old in this industry and this is the best written script that has come to me. After I auditioned for the role, whatever script came to me is what we went ahead and shot further.

What exactly is this title Faadu: A Love Story trying to portray?

Through both our characters we are trying to tell that aaj kal we are accepting mediocrity. So in a love story we are looking out for a Faadu story not a mediocre one. That’s what we are trying to say that there is no point in having a simple love story.

How was the experience of working with directors R. Balki and Ashwiny? Have you become close to them as well?

I have finished working in Ghoomer with Balki sir. Ashwiny ma’am is a very good human being. She doesn’t want to party and is very homely. She came to my house to do readings for Faadu at my home in Nashik. She even spoke to my parents praising my work. She is also a mother so she knows what it means to a child. I adore these qualities. She is very protective of me in a very good way. I have become very close to R. Balki sir and Ashwiny ma’am.

What are your future films/series?

There is Ghoomer which I recently finished. It’s very different from Faadu. I went on the sets recently to do some patch work but I have no idea as to when it will be released. Faadu is very Indian, very rooted in Indian culture and ethnic. In Ghoomer, I’m playing a cricketer so it’s different to what I have done in Choked, Mirzya or Faadu. I have another project with Excel Entertainment by director Rahul Dholakia called Agni. It stars Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu and me. It is a nice ensemble film on firefighters. I’m playing a firefighter. The fire occurs in Mumbai. I spent a lot of time with firefighters to prepare for it. It’s like living in the city and you don't know about the city and people who save your life. I’m doing another film with Anurag (Kashyap) sir. He has produced it and it has a new director Raj. This film has Gulshan Devaiah and me. It is a small Indie film and is still untitled. It’s an older character having a small kid and it is about two strangers meeting. It’s a slice-of-life kind of a film.

You have been successful in these six years with so many films in your kitty. What would you like to state?

I don’t think I will ever be satisfied. An actor should never be satisfied but be hungry and wanting to do more. It keeps you going. I think I have a long way to go. I have just felt the last two years were good as projects have come my way but I have lots to do.