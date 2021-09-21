Sahil Dhandhia releases his first single 'Chalte Jaana Hai'

Singer and songwriter Sahil Dhandhia has released his first single 'Chalte Jaana Hai' last week. He has also written and composed the song.

The song talks about the emotions revolving around the rejections that musicians face early in their career. It aims to motivate the musicians to never give up on their journey to chase their dreams, no matter what obstacles are thrown at them along the way.

The lyrics of the song is based on Sahil’s own musical journey, along with the catchy melody, and is relatable to people who have faced similar struggles.

The release holds a special place in Sahil's heart as he released the song on his birthday (September 16). It may be mentioned that three years ago, on the same day, Sahil had officially announced himself as a professional musician.

Sahil got together with music producer, Tallz, to create 'Chalte Jaana Hai'.

Apart from getting a music video and album art made to portray the humble message of the song, Sahil brought on-board some mental health professionals to publically discuss what upcoming musicians can do to overcome feelings of depression, anxiety and rejection during the initial days of their music career.

Sahil Dhandhia is a singer-songwriter in Hindi and English based in Mumbai. He graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Stanford University following which he worked in the family diamond trade for 10 years. Four years ago, he decided to drop everything and pursue his passion for music and hasn’t looked back since. It has been a roller-coaster ride thus far and he looks forward to all the adventures that are yet to come on this musical journey.

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 11:15 AM IST