 Saath Nibhaana Saathiya Actor Aparna Kanekar Dies At 83
Aparna Kanekar's co-star Lovey Sasan shared a throwback photo with her and penned an emotional note

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 05, 2023, 12:16 PM IST
Veteran actress Aparna Kanekar, who played the role of Janki Baa Modi in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, passed away at the age of 83. The news of her death was shared by co-star Lovey Sasan on November 4 on social media.

Lovey shared a photo with Aparna on her Instagram account and penned an emotional note.

"My heart is very heavy today as I learned the passing of someone very dear to me & a true warrior. Baa you were one of the most beautiful strongest individuals I know inside and out. I am truly blessed for the unforgettable times we were able to share on set and the once in lifetime connections we made," the actress wrote.

Lovey added, "Rest in peace my cutie Baa. You are so loved and so so missed. Your legacy will live on."

Soon after she shared the news, fans and several celebrities took to the comments section to mourn Aparna's death.

"So sorry for your loss!! Loved seeing her on SNS!! Rest easy Baa," a user commented.

"Baa we'll miss you soo much," wrote another user.

Expressing shock over her demise, a user commented, "Oh my god. how? It's sas news."

The veteran actress joined the popular television show as Janki Baa in the year 2011. Earlier, the role was played by Jyotsna Karyekar.

