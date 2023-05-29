Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo fame Ashish Verma's shocking revelation: I was not the classical cast for Harish but...

Ashish Verma | Pic: Instagram/ashishsverma

Ashish Verma is currently seen in the web series Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo. Directed by Homi Adajania, it also stars Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Isha Talwar, Angira Dhar, Monica Dogra in pivotal roles. The Free Press Journal caught up with him for an exclusive chat.

Ashish, who has done breakthrough roles on OTT, feels that the popularity of the medium is a great change. He says, “A theatrical film that is about three hours and has limited characters but OTT has changed everything. A show that runs for 8-10 hours has so many characters. Every character has a backstory and is a protagonist in its own way. It’s a really good space to be an actor now. Also, what I realise is that it’s the story and the content that are driving the show and not the actors.”

We live in a day and age where there are so many stories being told on several OTT platforms. When asked if the uneven competition bothers him as an actor, he shares, “No, in fact, because of OTT, there’s so much work for everyone. The competitive aspect has always been there. Even social media had come out as a boon. People just have to make one reel to tell a story.”

Ashish shares a warm camaraderie with Homi. He reveals, “The way he sees life is very tangential. The way he tells his story and characters, he is a little off centre. I play Harish, who does everything wrong in the show and to imagine me for a role like this is also a challenge. I have always done nerdy roles and I was not the classical cast for Harish but Homi made it happen. He gives a playground to perform.”

He adds, “Harish was a tricky character for me. I worked on the physical aspect of the character since he is high and indulges in substance abuse all the time. I snorted Glucon-D so I could feel sweetness throughout the day in my throat. He creates a false personality since he only seeks perhaps only a hug from his mother.”

Ashish, who plays the son of Dimple Kapadia in the show, has an interesting thing to share about her. He tells, “The moment the camera rolls, she sheds her star power like anything. She is very chilled out and collaborative. She makes everyone so comfortable.”