'Ruined That Cute Face': Ananya Panday's Recent Pictures Grab Attention; Netizens Wonder If She Did Lip Surgery

Ananya Panday is currently busy with the shooting of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri which also stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. On Thursday, the actress shared a few pictures on Instagram, and in the caption, she just posted an emoji of red lips. While her fans are loving her avatar, a few netizens wonder if the actress has undergone lip surgery.

A netizen commented on the pictures, "Old surgery acchi thi New se (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "Lip fillers???? Ruined that cute face." One more netizen commented, "Did you do something with your lips?? Kylie Jenner type feel de rha hai." Check out the post and the comments below...

Well, we wonder if this is Ananya's look from Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The actress plays the role of Rumi in the film.

Ananya Panday Upcoming Movies

Ananya has some interesting projects lined up. Apart from Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, the actress will be seen Chand Mera Dil and Call Me Bae season 2.

Earlier, this year, Ananya was seen in Kesari Chapter 2. She portrayed the role of Dilreet Gill and impressed one and all with her performance in the film.

After getting positive reviews for her performance in the movie, the actress had thanked audience and the team on Instagram. She had posted, "we need more people in the world like Dilreet Gill and I’m so honoured to have played her on screen in #KesariChapter2 🙏🏼 eternally grateful for all the love and passion pouring in for the film and my character ♥️ would never have been possible without @karanstyagi @bindraamritpal @karanjohar and @akshaykumar sir @apoorva1972 and @actormaddy sir🥰🥰🥰🥰 it is a film I will forever be proud to be a part of."