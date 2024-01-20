Rohit Shetty Wanted To Ensure Indian Police Force Is A Family Entertainer: 'There Is No Unnecessary Abuse, Nudity'

Weighing in on his debut OTT series 'Indian Police Force', which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, filmmaker Rohit Shetty said it doesn't have any unnecessary abusive content. The web series, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi, marks a departure from shows that come with bold and abusive content.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, the helmer of 'Golmaal' franchise, 'Dilwale' and several other blockbusters, said, "Some bold and abusive content on OTT platforms are central to the plot or storyline but there are others where such content seems forced as there is no censorship. I didn't want to make my viewers uncomfortable. There are happy-go-lucky films, mass entertainers and commercial films. There is a family audience for such films."

"My audiences come to watch my films in the belief that if it's Rohit's film, we will be entertained and we can watch it with our family members. So I want them to be comfortable regardless of whether they are watching my work in theatres, on television and streaming platforms. There is no unnecessary abuse and nudity," the filmmaker said.

On the experience of creating content for OTT and how different it was from making movies, Rohit said, "As it would have been too much for me to shoot all seven episodes in this series, I introduced my assistant director Sushwanth Prakash as a co-director for this show. I had him shoot the entire terror part of the series and told him that I won't be coming to the set during the filming of this part. I told him to shoot the whole criminal part while I took care of the police part. I told him that at some point in the show, our paths will cross and I will take the story forward from there."

"Both are part of a common narrative and will merge at some point. This was a bit of an experiment. There is the police and there are some negative characters, with one on a hunt for the other. However, the general tone and tenor of the narrative is the same as you see in my films," he added.

Created by Rohit, the action-packed, seven-episode series started streaming on Prime Video on January 19. While the new series is going well and has received strong viewership numbers, Shetty also has high hopes around his next film

'Singham Again,' which is the third installment of the super-hit cop-based franchise. The film is all set to hit theatres on Independence Day.

'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014. Both projects were declared box office hits.